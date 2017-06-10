Skateboarders go shred-to-shred for Damn Am contest in Costa Mesa

About 150 skateboarders from around the globe rolled into Costa Mesa this weekend to shred for a spot in the upcoming Tampa Am competition in Florida.

Skaters from as far away as Japan turned out for Damn Am Costa Mesa at Volcom’s company headquarters at 1740 Monrovia Ave.

On Saturday, competitors went through a series of qualifying runs, with the top 30 advancing to the semifinals.

That field will be whittled down Sunday until 12 remain for the finals.

The top 10 skaters will qualify for the 24th annual Tampa Am in November.

For more information on the Costa Mesa contest, visit skateparkoftampa.com/spot/eventspot.aspx?I=161.