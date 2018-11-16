CdM school staff and students step up for 7th Dancing with the Teachers contest

Students, parents and staff members filled the gym at Corona del Mar High School on Thursday night to watch teachers and administrators team up with members of Orchesis, the school’s dance team, in the seventh annual Dancing with the Teachers competition.
Staff from CdM High and Middle schools participated in the show, which included performances from students throughout the Newport-Mesa Unified School District who attended a dance camp taught by Orchesis. The dance team uses Dancing with the Teachers as a fundraiser.
The winner of the Judges’ Choice award Thursday was a team featuring dance and yoga teacher Morgan Wahl and students Ava Garrett and Charlotte Chung.
Spanish teacher Elisa Ramirez and students Emma Wang and Emily Recker won the People’s Choice honor.