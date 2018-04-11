Donald McKayle, groundbreaking choreographer and beloved UCI professor, dies

In his early years as a dancer, his instructors included Martha Graham, Merce Cunningham, Anna Sokolow and Paul Draper. He was 18 when he premiered a solo piece, "Saturday's Child," and would go on to choreograph dozens of works for stage, TV and film. He formed his own dance company, Donald McKayle and Dancers, from 1951-69. He taught at the Juilliard School, Bennington College, Bard College, the American Dance Festival and Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival in Massachusetts. He received an honorary doctor of fine arts from Juilliard, and joined the faculty at UCI in 1989. He lived in Irvine since 1996.