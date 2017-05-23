Traffic stop nets 55 grams of meth and an arrest, police say

A 21-year-old man was arrested during a traffic stop in Costa Mesa early Tuesday after police found what they said were 55 grams of methamphetamine and a scale in the car.

Costa Mesa police pulled over the vehicle at about 3 a.m. near Harbor Boulevard and Mesa Verde Drive East. It isn’t clear why officers stopped the car.

According to Sgt. Mike Manson, officers found 55 grams (nearly 2 ounces) of meth, drug packaging, a scale and $370 inside the vehicle.

Jorge Salazar of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drugs with an intent to sell, Manson said.

