Man indicted in narcotics trafficking case initiated by Huntington Beach police

A man was indicted this week on drug charges after Huntington Beach police found more than 12 pounds of narcotics in a bedroom closet in the man’s Santa Ana apartment, authorities said.
The Huntington Beach Police Department initiated the investigation of Guillermo Ernesto Sanchez Hermosillo, 41, on allegations of drug trafficking, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release Wednesday.
Hermosillo was on probation after a domestic violence conviction in March. Huntington Beach police officers went to his apartment July 31 for a probation compliance check along with agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the release said.
Authorities said they found significant quantities of narcotics in the bedroom closet, including 2,722 grams of methamphetamine, 1,992 grams of heroin and 981 grams of fentanyl, a highly potent synthetic opioid, along with a handgun and eight rounds of ammunition.
Three minors were in the apartment at the time, including a 3-week-old-baby, authorities said.
Hermosillo faces three counts related to drug trafficking and two related to firearms.
Each drug trafficking charge carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison, authorities said.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Anne Gannon of the Santa Ana office.