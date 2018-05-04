Man killed in Costa Mesa crash was a Vanguard University student, family says

A 23-year-old man who was killed in a three-car crash in Costa Mesa early Tuesday was a Vanguard University student who wanted to become a math teacher, according to his family.
Enrique Orlando Marquez, a Tustin resident, was a year shy of graduating from the Christian university in Costa Mesa with a bachelor's degree in mathematics, his family wrote on a crowdfunding website to raise money for his funeral costs.
The fundraiser, posted Wednesday on the website YouCaring, had raised more than $15,000 by Friday afternoon.
Vanguard University officials could not be reached for comment Friday.
Marquez, nicknamed "Quique," built homes in Tijuana and traveled to orphanages in El Salvador as part of missionary work he completed each year, according to his family.
"He had a big heart. He had a calling from Christ to help others," his family wrote.
Marquez attended Mission Bible Church in Tustin and was a drummer on the worship team, the family said.
"Enrique shined for the glory of his savior and now walks with him forever," the church stated in a Facebook post. "As the family of God, we come alongside [father] Enrique Sr., [mother] Berenice and siblings to mourn this deep loss and rejoice at the stewardship of Enrique's gospel-centered life."
Costa Mesa police received a report of the crash at about 12:20 a.m.
Witnesses said a Honda, which authorities said Marquez was driving, was traveling west on Mesa Drive near Santa Ana Avenue when a Volkswagen SUV with two people inside went through a red light at high speed and struck the Honda.
Marquez was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of a third vehicle involved was not hurt.
The SUV's driver, identified as Kimberly Rene Martin of Costa Mesa, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, police said.
Martin, 24, was released from custody so she could receive medical treatment at a hospital. Her injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
The Orange County district attorney's office said Friday that prosecutors are waiting on reports from the Police Department and have not filed charges against Martin.
Twitter: @HannahFryTCN