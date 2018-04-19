Local events to celebrate Earth Day this weekend

Sunday marks the 48th anniversary of Earth Day, a worldwide event to promote environmental protection.
Several local Earth Day commemorations are scheduled for this weekend, including:
Nature walks in Fairview Park
The Fairview Park Alliance is sponsoring a series of nature walks in Costa Mesa's Fairview Park.
A biologist and naturalist will help lead the walks, which are scheduled for 9 and 11 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.
Fairview Park is at 2501 Placentia Ave. For more information, visit FairviewParkAlliance.org.
Santa Ana River cleanup
Orange County and the Newport Beach chapter of the Surfrider Foundation will hold a Santa Ana River cleanup Saturday.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon, beginning at the entrance to the Santa Ana River trail south of Talbert Avenue between Harbor Boulevard and South Euclid Street in Fountain Valley.
All ages are welcome, though children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information, email dferguson@newportbeach.surfrider.org.
Free gas for hybrids in Costa Mesa
SoCal Honda will provide free gas to hybrid drivers at an undisclosed gas station in Costa Mesa from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The company has been doing the same at locations throughout Southern California since April 13.
Earth Day at the Bay
Orange County Parks and the Newport Bay Conservancy will present Earth Day at the Bay on Sunday at the Peter and Mary Muth Interpretive Center at Upper Newport Bay.
The free event, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2301 University Drive in Newport Beach, will offer family-friendly attractions including live animal presentations, arts and crafts, science activities, food trucks, a scavenger hunt, prize drawings and music from Danny Maika.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Orange County Health Care Agency and many other organizations will participate.
All proceeds from the drawings will benefit the protection and preservation of Upper Newport Bay, organizers say.
For more information, visit newportbay.org or call (949) 923-2290.
Huntington State Beach cleanup
Costa Mesa-based Orange County Coastkeeper and Huntington Beach reggae band Dirty Heads will partner for a public volunteer cleanup at Huntington State Beach.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, beginning at lifeguard Tower 2 at 22355 Pacific Coast Hwy.
Parking is free with a mention of the cleanup.
For more information, visit coastkeeper.nationbuilder.com/april_huntington_beach_monthly_cleanup.
SeaLegs hosts cleanup at Bolsa Chica State Beach
SeaLegs at the Beach will host a cleanup Sunday at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach.
The event check-in will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by yoga presented by Equinox Huntington Beach and the cleanup from 11 a.m. to noon.
Afterward, there will be an open bar, a free barbecue from SeaLegs and musical performances by the Wheeland Brothers and Cali Conscious.
The event is free, but RSVPs are required at bit.ly/2J3G3U4.