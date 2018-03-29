DAILY PILOT

Advertisement

Newport engineering lab students showcase their robots and toys

By
Mar 29, 2018 | 2:40 PM
Newport engineering lab students showcase their robots and toys
Rehn Palmquist, 13, Ichiro Williams, 12, Jorge Ramirez, 13, and Tommy Robinson, 13, from left, demonstrate Golden Hoops, a toy they created for children with cerebral palsy, during Ensign Intermediate School’s engineering showcase Wednesday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Students at Ensign Intermediate School in Newport Beach shared their projects featuring robots and toy prototypes during an engineering showcase Wednesday evening.

Parents crowded Ensign's engineering lab, known as "the hive," to watch students demonstrate how some of their projects can help children with cerebral palsy control their muscles. Cerebral palsy is a neurological disorder that affects body movement and muscle coordination.

Advertisement
Kylie Papa, 12, demonstrates a foot brace on Tristen Stoll, 13, during the Ensign Intermediate School engineering program's inaugural showcase Wednesday evening.
Kylie Papa, 12, demonstrates a foot brace on Tristen Stoll, 13, during the Ensign Intermediate School engineering program's inaugural showcase Wednesday evening. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

The engineering program is in its first year at Ensign. Students also are learning how to design and build foot braces and write computer programs.

Ryan Taur, 14, works on a "clawbot" at Ensign Intermediate School on Wednesday. Ryan says his creation works like a forklift to pick up objects.
Ryan Taur, 14, works on a "clawbot" at Ensign Intermediate School on Wednesday. Ryan says his creation works like a forklift to pick up objects. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Priscella.Vega@latimes.com

Twitter: @vegapriscella

Advertisement
Advertisement