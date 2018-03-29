Newport engineering lab students showcase their robots and toys

Students at Ensign Intermediate School in Newport Beach shared their projects featuring robots and toy prototypes during an engineering showcase Wednesday evening.
Parents crowded Ensign's engineering lab, known as "the hive," to watch students demonstrate how some of their projects can help children with cerebral palsy control their muscles. Cerebral palsy is a neurological disorder that affects body movement and muscle coordination.
The engineering program is in its first year at Ensign. Students also are learning how to design and build foot braces and write computer programs.
