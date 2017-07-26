Driver dies after car hits light pole in Newport Beach

A woman died after her car hit a light pole Tuesday night in Newport Beach, police said.

Officers responded to the intersection of Pacific View Drive and San Miguel Drive at 8:49 p.m. after receiving a report of a single-vehicle crash.

The woman was driving west on Pacific View when her car struck a light pole near the intersection, police said.

It wasn’t clear what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, but police said excessive speed may have been a factor.

The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

