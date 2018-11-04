Off-duty Costa Mesa fire captain hit by car while biking in Mission Viejo; driver suspected of DUI

Drugged driving is suspected after a car struck and seriously injured an off-duty Costa Mesa fire captain as he rode his bicycle Saturday morning in Mission Viejo, authorities said.
Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Capt. Mike Kreza was taken to a hospital in critical condition following the collision, which occurred about 8 a.m. on Alicia Parkway near Via Burgos, the Orange County Sheriff's Department and Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Department said in a statement.
Witnesses told authorities that Kreza was riding east along Alicia Parkway when he was hit, officials said.
The driver, Stephen Taylor Scarp, 25, remained at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence, the statement said. “Multiple prescription medications were in his vehicle,” according to the statement.
Kreza is an 18-year veteran of Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue, according to the agency. He was training for the Ironman Arizona race when he was hit.
“Our entire Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue family is immensely saddened by the news that one of our own was involved in an accident this morning,” Fire Chief Dan Stefano said in a statement.
“We are working together to support the family and each other,” he said. “We appreciate the strong showing of support from our brothers and sisters of the Orange County fire services and law enforcement agencies that have reached out to assist us during this difficult time for our fire family. Please continue to keep Capt. Mike Kreza, his wife and children in your thoughts and prayers.”
A fund to help Kreza’s family has been set up at gofundme.com/the-kreza-family-fund.
As of 8 a.m. Sunday, the fund had raised more than $30,000, surpassing its $25,000 goal.
Scarp’s bail was set at $100,000 pending his initial court appearance Tuesday, Orange County booking records show.
Daily Pilot staff contributed to this report.