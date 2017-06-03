70th Lions Club Fish Fry brings out food and fun at Costa Mesa’s Fairview Park

Fish and fun are on the menu this weekend at Fairview Park for thousands of people turning out for the 70th annual Costa Mesa-Newport Harbor Lions Club Fish Fry.

The latest edition of the three-day community event features carnival attractions, a beer garden, live music, a car show, stand-up comedy and the traditional baby contest, as well as plates piled high with fried fish battered using a secret recipe.

Lions Club board Vice President Mike Scheafer said he expected at least 10,000 people to attend the Fish Fry during its run from Friday to Sunday.

Proceeds from the event benefit nonprofits and other community groups.

The festival has been held at Fairview since 2012, though the city is reviewing whether it might be better to relocate it in the future because of “sensitivity around the use” of the park, city spokesman Tony Dodero said.

Hours for the Fish Fry on Sunday are noon to 9 p.m. Fairview Park is at 2501 Placentia Ave., Costa Mesa.

Admission is free; fish dinners cost $10. For more information, visit cmnhlions.com.