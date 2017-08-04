Barbershop's new mural will showcase iconic Costa Mesa images

Icons of Costa Mesa’s past will line a wall at the Eastside branch of Floyd’s 99 Barbershop as part of a planned mural.

The city Development Services Department recently approved the private panorama, which is expected to be about 45 feet long and 12 feet tall and face a parking lot to the west of the shop, according to the city.

Representatives of Floyd’s 99 could not be reached for comment Friday.

The mural at 124 E. 17th St. will include black-and-white images of some of Costa Mesa’s most famous bygone businesses, including the landmark Kona Lanes bowling alley — which operated for 45 years and was renowned for its distinctive tiki-style signage and eye-catching architecture.

Rendering courtesy city of Costa Mesa The planned mural at Floyd's 99 in Costa Mesa will feature images of iconic local businesses such as Kona Lanes and the Paulo Drive-in Theater.

A picture of the Paulo Drive-In Theater, which closed in 1976 after a nearly three-decade run off Newport Boulevard, also will be included, as will depictions of Mike Ness, frontman for Orange County punk rock band Social Distortion, and the Cuckoo’s Nest, a venue on Placentia Avenue that featured pioneering punk acts like Social D throughout the late 1970s and early ’80s.

The mural also will include a picture of Grant Boys, an outdoor-gear store that operated for 66 years and closed in 2015. Though the building that housed the store is still standing, the Newport Boulevard property recently has been eyed as a potential site for a new Chick-fil-A restaurant.

