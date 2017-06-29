Police focus on fireworks as Fourth nears

With the Fourth just around the corner, area public safety officials have been busy drawing up strategies to curtail the use of illegal fireworks.

Costa Mesa

In Costa Mesa, residents have regularly complained about the widespread use of banned fireworks, such as cherry bombs, firecrackers, bottle rockets and aerial shells, with some going as far as to say their neighborhoods feel like war zones around the holiday.

The pervasive booms and bangs, residents have said, terrorize pets and make it difficult to sleep.

Starting this weekend, department volunteers will visit community “hot spots, where we know that there have been problems before in terms of the use of illegal fireworks and handing out door hangers and talking to those residents,” said Roxi Fyad, Costa Mesa Police Department spokeswoman.

It’s important, she said, for residents to know to call the department’s dispatch line — (714) 754-5252 — to report scofflawsas soon as they see or hear illegal fireworks.

“What we’re hoping is that people will know to call our dispatch line so we can go out there in time to see it ourselves and take action,” Fyad said.

The city recently released a public service announcement featuring Police Chief Rob Sharpnack and Fire Chief Dan Stefano to discuss the penalties that await those who flout the rules.

“Please be mindful of pets and neighbors, including babies, senior citizens and veterans, who might be bothered by loud fireworks,” Stefano said. “Costa Mesa is a zero-tolerance city.”

“Selling illegal fireworks is a felony,” Sharpnack added. “Possession and use of an illegal firework is a misdemeanor, punishable by a $1,000 fine and jail time.”

The Police Department is also conducting undercover operations to stymie the use, sale and purchase of illegal fireworks.

As of Thursday, officers had seized more than 600 pounds of contraband. Those operations will continue through Independence Day.

Newport Beach

In Newport Beach, undercover detectives have nabbed more than 1,000 pounds by combing Craigslist and other online classified advertisements, then arranging to meet with the sellers under the guise of purchasing the illegal fireworks.

The enforcement operations have netted seven arrests, according to police.

While it is illegal to buy, use or sell any fireworks in Newport Beach, other Orange County cities, including Costa Mesa and Huntington Beach, permit the use of “safe and sane” fireworks, or those that have a seal of registration from the state fire marshal. It is a misdemeanor to possess, store or transport fireworks without the seal in California.

Those in possession of up to 100 pounds of dangerous fireworks, including aerial shells, roman candles, firecrackers and bottle rockets, could face a misdemeanor charge. Possession of more than 100 pounds is a felony.

“We’re trying to get these things off the street, and we want to let the people who are selling know that it is a crime that we take very seriously,” Newport police spokeswoman Jennifer Manzella said. “It’s not that we’re trying to ruin anyone’s fun or trying to squash the fun of the holiday, we just want people to know that these are real crimes, and there are real consequences for using dangerous fireworks.”

“These are dangerous explosives,” Newport Police Chief Jon Lewis told the City Council this week. “What we’ve had to do is coordinate with the Orange County Bomb Squad, and there’s a locker specifically to store these in up at the county.”

Courtesy Newport Beach Police Department More of the illegal fireworks seized by Newport Beach police. More of the illegal fireworks seized by Newport Beach police. (Courtesy Newport Beach Police Department)

Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach will rely on reports from residents and other tactics to keep out illegal fireworks.

The first fine for possession of illegal fireworks is $500, followed by $1,000 penalties for subsequent incidents, police spokeswoman Angela Bennett said in a Facebook Live event Wednesday night

Bennett said residents should be patient when authorities are responding because of the large crowds hindering police response times.

However, a host of department units will be patrolling the city, including traffic, beach detail, the mounted horse unit, the special enforcement team, a saturation patrol and several fireworks suppression teams in plainclothes , Bennett said.

The Police Department has been investigating illegal fireworks tips and monitoring websites like Craigslist, Bennett said.

Special investigations bureau detectives on Tuesday night seized 1,100 pounds of illegal fireworks.

To report illegal fireworks, email specialinvestigations@hbpd.org, or call (714) 536-LOUD. Do not call 911.

Laguna Beach

The Laguna Beach Police Department has not yet seized any fireworks, “but next week could produce a different outcome,” said police Sgt. Jim Cota.