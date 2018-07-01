Fourth of July brings fireworks, parades and festivals to local cities

Visitors to the Back Bay also can get in on the fun with music, food trucks, drinks and family-friendly activities from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort, 1131 Back Bay Drive. Among the offerings will be an inflatable water park, plus kayaks, bikes, boats and stand-up paddleboards for rent. Live music featuring Wild Child, Redneck Rodeo and Skynyrd Reloaded begins at 2 p.m. To put a bow on the day-long celebration, a city-sponsored fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m. For more information on pricing and the various activities, visit newportdunes.com/event/independence-day-back-bay. Onsite parking is $50.