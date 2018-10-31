State again rejects conflict of interest claim against Newport mayor and councilman

Skinner filed her initial complaint in September, followed by two amendments in October, asking for an investigation of a possible Duffield-Peotter employment arrangement. The partnership was confirmed between her first and second amendments when state and local documents showed that Duffield had tapped Peotter, an architectural and development consultant, to do the legwork on parceling 4.7 acres Duffield owns in the city of Adelanto in San Bernardino County. The property is the site of the factory for Duffield’s Duffy Electric Boat Co.