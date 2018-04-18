Critics take Fountain Valley council to task over joining court brief against state ‘sanctuary’ laws

But the council's vote this month to support a federal lawsuit against state laws expanding protections for undocumented immigrants was still weighing on the minds of several people in attendance. The council initially voted April 3 to file a brief supporting the lawsuit, which contends the laws obstruct federal immigration law and thus violate the Constitution's supremacy clause, which gives federal law precedence. The vote came after U.S. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa) offered to help the city pay the legal costs for the brief.