Virtual reality gaming, tournaments and more coming to OC Fair's first digital carnival

A festival this weekend billed as the first digital carnival at the Orange County Fair will offer virtual reality systems, gaming tournaments and prize giveaways.

The iBuyPower GameFest, meant to introduce PC gaming to casual fans, will be held Saturday and Sunday at The Hangar at the fairgrounds in Costa Mesa.

Exhibits will include a row of 75 computers and various gaming stations with titles such as Rocket League, Overwatch and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

There will be a virtual reality village presented by Oculus, the company known for the Oculus Rift, a VR headset that immerses users in whatever game they’re playing. Ten stations in the village will enable people to try the headset.

The company also will hold gaming tournaments both days that the public can play in or watch.

This will be iBuyPower’s first event during the fair, though it held a gaming tournament at The Hangar last year that brought out thousands of people over a few days, said Tyrone Wang, development manager for the Industry-based gaming PC company.

That led the fair and the company to partner for GameFest, he said.

The event is free between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. with paid admission to the fair, which costs $14 for adults and $7 for children and senior citizens.

For tickets for access to the festival after 7 p.m. or to sign up to compete in the tournaments, visit ibuypower.com/Site/Event/IBP-GameFest.

The fair will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight both days. It ends Sunday.

