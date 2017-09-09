Disaster readiness and 'green' living share the spotlight at Newport expo

There was something for everyone Saturday at Newport Beach’s Green on the Green and Disaster Preparedness Expo at the Civic Center.

Guests could check out electric and hybrid vehicles, drop off electronics for recycling, learn how to give hands-only CPR, assemble a disaster supply kit and take in screenings of the documentary “Straws,” a film about plastic straws and their role in ocean pollution, landfills and litter.

The event was presented by the city of Newport Beach and the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce.