Halecrest Park marks 60th anniversary with public party

Halecrest Park in Costa Mesa threw down the welcome mat Saturday afternoon for a public party to mark the private facility’s 60th anniversary.

The celebration included food, family games, frozen treats, a beer garden and live music. Some guests also tested their skill in a horseshoe tournament.

Organizers said they expected 200 to 300 people to attend the four-hour event.

Halecrest — at 3107 Killybrooke Lane — covers about five acres and includes a playground, two swimming pools and basketball, tennis and volleyball courts.

The facility has a membership roster of about 250 families — more than 1,000 people in all. Membership dues can vary but largely run about $75 a month per household.

For more information, visit halecrestpark.com.