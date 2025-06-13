Flag Day salutes to mark Army’s 250th birthday in Newport Beach, Dana Point

As part of a Flag Day celebration, 250 U.S. flags have been installed at the Newport Beach Civic Center, reflecting the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday. Saturday’s ceremony starts at 11:30 a.m. and runs until noon. A similar event is planned in Dana Point.

Even as anti-Trump protesters across the nation participate in “No Kings Day” demonstrations Saturday, including several such gatherings in Orange County to counter the military parade the president has called for in Washington, D.C., a couple of traditional local Flag Day ceremonies are planned.

The occasion will be marked in Newport Beach on Saturday, with a community Flag Day event hosted by Sara Weber, a member of the City Council, to celebrate the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army.

The event, which starts at 11:30 a.m. and runs until noon, will feature 250 U.S. flags that were installed Thursday on the Newport Beach Civic Center lawn. Newport Beach resident Keira Wilkes will sing the national anthem, the presentation of colors will be led by Commander Brian Fleming of American Legion Newport Harbor Post 291 and the flag-folding ceremony will be overseen by Orange County Boy Scouts.

Assemblywoman Diane Dixon (R-Newport Beach) will address those gathered for the event. Following her remarks, Weber will introduce veteran Angelo Pasciuti.

Parking is available adjacent to the Newport Beach Civic Center, 100 Civic Center Drive, in the parking structure.

Farther south along the coastline, Baby Beach in Dana Point will be the venue for O.C. Supervisor Katrina Foley’s annual Flag Day festivities, also on Saturday and also featuring 250 American flags.

This ceremony is to honor of all military personnel, firefighters, police officers, medical personnel, and other first responders, according to organizers.

Hours are 2 to 4 p.m. The ceremony will be led by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9934. Baby Beach is located at 34451 Ensenada Place.

“No Kings Day” demonstrations are also planned to take place along the coast, from Seal Beach to Dana Point, according to organizers, including one in Newport Beach.

— Daily Pilot Staff