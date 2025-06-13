Edison graduates enjoy one more concert together

Graduate Adam Kirkorn crowd surfs during a dance circle at the 2025 Edison High commencement ceremony on Thursday.

The graduates of Edison High School gathered in the corner of ‘Cap’ Sheue Field on Thursday afternoon to vibe to music.

An Edison High musical group comprised of Saxon Baltzer, Ava Coggins, Kayla Do, Koa Hord, Sam Johnson and Nathan Lopez performed “Revival,” by Zach Bryan.

Edison High graduates take to dancing and singing arm-in-arm to the senior song “Revival” during Thursday’s commencement ceremony. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The song definitely encourages dancing, so the Chargers got one last dance in together before heading out into the world as the Class of 2025. Edison graduated 430 students during the ceremony.

Graduates Zuriah Moreland, Taeao Falelaulii, Lauren Salem and Victoria Macdonald, from left, prepare to walk into the stadium during the 2025 Edison High School commencement ceremony on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Edison ASB President Ben Berger shared remarks with the crowd.

“As difficult as the low points or the not-so-fun times of high school were, I can say I wouldn’t trade them for the world,” Berger said. “Seating charts that placed me farther from my friends brought me closer to new ones. My time spent riding the bench on [the] baseball [team] may not have been so fun, but I grew my friendships and character through those inactive innings.”

A graduate performs a sideways flip as he walks after receiving his diploma during the Edison High commencement ceremony. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Tobias Robertson and Kyle Huang were the other student speakers for Edison, while the Edison choir performed the national anthem.

Proud parent Erin Jackson hugs her son Nathan Jackson, an honor student, following the 2025 Edison High School commencement ceremony on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Edison Principal Danny Morris honored the magna cum laude and summa cum laude graduates, who were wearing gold gowns, as well as eight who will be enlisting in the military following graduation.

Two happy graduates raise their hands in joy after they both received their diplomas during the Edison High commencement ceremony on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“Thank you to all in the stands for being here today, one last time before it’s time to go,” Morris said. “Thank you for the early mornings, the late nights, the pep talks and even the tough love. Graduates, they have been your ride-or-die squad since day one, and no matter how far you go from here, they’ll always be your home team.”

Graduates display their college of choice on their caps during the 2025 Edison High School commencement ceremony on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

— Daily Pilot Staff