Valley Vista graduates ‘enjoying the view’ after finishing high school

Valley Vista graduate Iris Ford celebrates after receiving her diploma on Thursday, posing with Huntington Beach Union High School District Board of Trustees clerk Diana Carey.

Under a cloudless sky, families filed into the quad on Thursday at Valley Vista High, eager to mark a milestone for those whose futures were not always so clear.

Eighty-nine students walked across the stage and had their future aspirations announced to the crowd before receiving their diplomas.

Valley Vista graduates enjoy cupcakes after receiving their diplomas during the 2025 commencement ceremony on Thursday. (James Carbone)

They were greeted by loved ones as they traversed a center aisle to take their seats, the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance” pumping through speakers as they proceeded through the lawn.

Valley Vista, the Huntington Beach Union High School District’s continuation school, serves students in the 11th and 12th grades.

Valley Vista graduates celebrate with their families during a commencement ceremony on Thursday in Fountain Valley. (James Carbone)

Student speakers Rauan Marques Goncalves and Reese Reynolds both addressed the trials and tribulations, the former saying the Valley Vista class of 2025 was “enjoying the view” after journeying down the “road not taken.”

Reynolds couldn’t believe she was giving a graduation speech after attending her fourth high school, but she encouraged her classmates to show resolve in whatever life had in store for them.

Valley Vista graduate Haston Allen receives congratulations from loves ones during a commencement ceremony on Thursday. (James Carbone)

“Life won’t be easy,” Reynolds said. “There will be moments when it feels like everything’s falling apart, but when that happens, you just keep moving. Pick up the broken pieces, carry them with you, and trust that one day you’ll reach a place where you can start putting it back together again.”

Principal Stacy Robison presented the candidates for graduation. Diana Carey, the clerk of the district’s board of trustees, was on hand to accept the class.