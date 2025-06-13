Ocean View Seahawks Class of 2025 soars into the future
Ocean View High School Principal Robert Rasmussen, in his fourth year in charge, knows that the Class of 2025 is the first that he’s seen through an entire high school career.
“Every graduating class is special to me,” Rasmussen said last August, on the first day of the school year. “Being able to watch them grow and mature throughout those high school years is one of the reasons I became a teacher.”
The Seahawks’ Class of 2025 flew the coop, so to speak, on Wednesday.
Ocean View, the smallest of the six comprehensive high schools in the Huntington Beach Union High School District, definitely has no shortage of school pride with its slogan, “You can’t spell ‘love’ without ‘OV.’”
Ocean View celebrated its 291 graduates on an on-campus commencement ceremony.
Mayra Chavez Casillas addressed her peers with a speech as the senior class president, while Gabrielle Singer and Santiago Valle also gave speeches as senior senate representatives.
Angelina Bado, Matthew Bonilla, Brian Bui and Jacssiry Munoz were the Seahawks’ other four senior graduation speakers.
Tyler Babikian played the national anthem, while Dulce Rabano sang the alma mater.
— Daily Pilot Staff
