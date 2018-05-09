Harbor Council PTA honors Newport-Mesa school volunteers and employees

The Harbor Council Parent Teacher Assn. honored a host of volunteers, teachers and principals Monday for their service to students in the Newport-Mesa Unified School District.

The annual Honorary Service Awards luncheon at the Avenue of the Arts Hotel in Costa Mesa recognized people who were selected by the PTAs at their schools. Newport-Mesa has 28 PTAs.

Lisa Boler, treasurer of the Harbor Council PTA, received the organization’s highest honor, the Golden Oak Award.

“We just do what needs to be done,” Boler said. “It’s not just for our own children.”

Boler served in multiple PTA roles when her children attended Mariners Elementary, Ensign Intermediate and Newport Harbor High schools in Newport Beach. Her grandson is scheduled to start kindergarten this fall at Victoria Elementary in Costa Mesa.

Harbor Council PTA President Vickie Waldo said Boler gives generously, selflessly and without expectations.

“She recognizes the importance of building and helping communities through volunteerism and possesses a compassionate commitment to growing the PTA organization,” Waldo said.

Cynthia Strasmann, executive vice president of the Harbor Council PTA, received the Honorary Service Award.

Strasmann, the mother of a Corona del Mar High School freshman, also has served as president of the Lincoln Elementary PTA and as a Girl Scout troop leader.

Photo by Don Leach / Staff Photographer Lisa Boler, treasurer of the Harbor Council PTA, is all smiles after being announced as the winner of the organization's Golden Oak Award on Monday. Lisa Boler, treasurer of the Harbor Council PTA, is all smiles after being announced as the winner of the organization's Golden Oak Award on Monday. (Photo by Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

DANIEL LANGHORNE is a contributor to Times Community News.