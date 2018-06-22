White powder found in Costa Mesa motel room prompts hazmat response

A report of a possible drug overdose at a Costa Mesa motel prompted hazardous-materials crews to respond Friday after paramedics found an unidentified white powder in a room, fire officials said.
Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue responded to a medical aid report of a man possibly suffering an overdose at the Motel 6 at 2274 Newport Blvd. shortly after noon, said Capt. Chris Coates.
When paramedics arrived and began treating the man, they noticed white powder inside the room, Coates said.
“There was enough of it to be alarming, so they turned it into a hazardous-materials incident,” he said.
Paramedics took the man out of the room to limit their exposure to the substance and continued treating him, Coates said. The man was taken to a hospital.
Authorities said they have not identified the powder but suspect it could be fentanyl, a synthetic opioid more powerful than heroin.
Hazmat teams from the Huntington Beach and Anaheim fire departments and the Orange County Health Care Agency are helping with the investigation.