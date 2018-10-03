Woman, 64, suspected of killing her 92-year-old mother in Huntington Beach

The daughter of a 92-year-old Huntington Beach woman was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of killing her, according to police.
The arrest of Cynthia Strange, 64, of Irvine came after weeks of investigation, police said. Strange’s mother, Ruth, was found dead at her home in the 6800 block of Vista del Sol Drive on Sept. 4.
Officers went to Ruth Strange’s home just before 11 a.m. that day after getting a call from someone saying she could not be reached, police said. The caller had tried to pick her up for a doctor’s appointment, officials said.
When Ruth’s body was found, detectives began a homicide investigation because of suspicious circumstances surrounding her death, police said.
The investigation led to evidence and other information linking Cynthia Strange to the case, according to police. She was booked into Huntington Beach Jail and was being held without bail.
Police did not release other details, as the investigation is continuing.