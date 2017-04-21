H.B. restaurant Mama’s on 39 to get second hearing on live-music request

A Huntington Beach restaurant will go before the Planning Commission for the second time this month seeking a permit for live music.

The commission decided April 11 to continue until Tuesday consideration of a conditional use permit for Mama’s on 39. The commission wanted to review a noise report and consider feedback from nearby residents.

The permit would allow the restaurant at 21022 Beach Blvd. to have a solo acoustic musician, a live band with five or fewer members and a disc jockey.

Residents who attended the April 11 meeting were generally concerned about potential noise.

The noise report was conducted by a sound engineer in December between 1:30 and 3 p.m. on Sunday, which the business owner said is its busiest time and day, according to a city staff report.

The engineer determined the sound wouldn’t disturb nearby businesses and residents, the report says.

But in response to residents’ concerns, the restaurant submitted a revised proposal April 13 in which a solo acoustic musician could perform every day but bands or disc jockeys could be featured at only one event per month, the staff report says.

City staff recommended the permit be approved.

benjamin.brazil@latimes.com

Twitter:@benbrazilpilot