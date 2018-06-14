Commencement 2018: Huntington Beach High School graduation

Huntington Beach High School presented its graduation ceremony for the class of 2018 on Wednesday at Cap Sheue Field.
The Daily Pilot will publish photos online and in print of the commencement ceremonies for the public high schools in Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley, Laguna Beach, Costa Mesa and Newport Beach.
Huntington Beach, Ocean View and Fountain Valley high schools held commencement ceremonies Wednesday.
Edison and Marina high schools will have their ceremonies Thursday.
Laguna Beach, Costa Mesa, Estancia, Corona del Mar and Newport Harbor high school graduations are scheduled for June 21.