3 cars burn on Huntington Beach streets; arson suspected

Three cars burned early Monday in Huntington Beach in what police suspect were arson fires.
Authorities received calls that cars were on fire at three downtown locations beginning at about 2:20 a.m., said Huntington Beach police Lt. David Dereszynski.
The Fire Department responded to the first blaze in the 400 block of 16th Street, police said.
The subsequent fires started at about 3 a.m. in the 500 block of 19th Street and 3:20 a.m. in the 300 block of 14th Street, police said.
All the vehicles apparently were unoccupied, police said.
The investigation is continuing, and no one has been arrested, police said.