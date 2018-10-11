Election 2018: Meet the candidates for the Huntington Beach Union High School District board

2. Provide interventions to support and narrow the achievement gap for English-learners, low-income, foster youth and students with disabilities. We need to provide research-based systems of support for all students to continue decreasing the number of students transferred to programs outside of our district and to narrow achievement gaps. Interventions must be in place to support all students. This requires continuing to decrease suspension and expulsion rates, addressing school safety and connectedness issues, reducing absenteeism rates, providing professional development for staff, expanding credit recovery and use of the Early Warning System to identify struggling students, and providing more educational opportunities for parents through the Parent University.