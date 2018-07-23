Huntington Beach hiker found dead in Death Valley

A Huntington Beach man was found dead after he apparently fell and hit his head while hiking in Death Valley National Park last week, authorities said.
The Inyo County deputy coroner identified the man as Peter Rhoad, 57.
Rhoad’s fiancée called authorities July 16 saying he had not checked in with her and that he might be hiking alone in the Panamint Dunes area, according to the Inyo County Sheriff’s Department.
That afternoon, a ranger found Rhoad’s rental car in the Panamint Dunes parking lot. The ranger searched the area near the vehicle but didn’t find him.
Sheriff’s search and rescue workers and a California Highway Patrol helicopter crew began looking for him the next morning.
About 45 minutes into their search, authorities found a backpack, empty water bottles and printed information about hiking Panamint Butte. At about noon, authorities found more personal items and Rhoad’s body nearby.
Inyo County coroner’s officials said they determined during an autopsy Thursday that Rhoad’s death was caused by a skull fracture resulting in a brain bleed.