Santa parachutes in and Newport Bay lights up among upcoming holiday events

Festive floating decor will glow on the water at the 28th annual Lighting of the Bay at the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort. The celebration will feature chorale performances, cookie decorating, train rides and an outdoor screening of “Elf.” Santa will arrive by stand-up paddleboard at 5:30 p.m. to flip the switch on more than 50 Christmas tree-shaped lights and other decorations. The party is from 3 to 8 p.m. at 1131 Back Bay Drive, Newport Beach. Admission is free; parking is $10. Information: newportdunes.com/event/lighting-of-the-bay-newport-beach.