Santa parachutes in and Newport Bay lights up among upcoming holiday events

A packed season of holiday tree lightings and meet-and-greets with Santa Claus is upon us. Here are events coming up in the next few days:
Saturday
-
Dazzling decorations, live entertainment, photos with Santa and hands-on art classes and demonstrations highlight the Sawdust Art & Craft Festival’s 28th annual Winter Fantasy starting Saturday and continuing from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends through Dec. 16 at 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for senior citizens, $4 for children ages 6-12 and free for children younger than 6. Season passes are $12. Information: sawdustartfestival.org/festivals/winter-fantasy.
-
His sleigh is a parachute. Catch Santa, along with two elves, as they skydive onto the sand in front of Pacific City in Huntington Beach and then cross the street to the mall. Free festivities will be from noon to 3 p.m. at Pacific Coast Highway and First Street.
Sunday
-
Meet Jultomte (Santa) and drink glögg (mulled wine) at the Swedish Christmas Fair put on by the Swedish Women’s Education Assn. of Orange County from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Old World German Restaurant, 7561 Center Ave., Huntington Beach. The fair also includes Scandinavian snacks and crafts and a St. Lucia pageant at 1 and 3 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for children ages 5-15 and free for kids 4 and younger. Information: surfcityusa.com/event/swedish-christmas-fair/18243.
-
Huntington Beach’s Miracle on Main Street block party from 2 to 7 p.m. will include a holiday boutique, children’s crafts, entertainment, cookies, appearances by the Grinch and Santa and a tree lighting at 6 p.m. The free festival will be in the 200 block of Main Street.
Nov. 23
Festive floating decor will glow on the water at the 28th annual Lighting of the Bay at the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort. The celebration will feature chorale performances, cookie decorating, train rides and an outdoor screening of “Elf.” Santa will arrive by stand-up paddleboard at 5:30 p.m. to flip the switch on more than 50 Christmas tree-shaped lights and other decorations. The party is from 3 to 8 p.m. at 1131 Back Bay Drive, Newport Beach. Admission is free; parking is $10. Information: newportdunes.com/event/lighting-of-the-bay-newport-beach.