Kids have learning on the brains — literally — at UC Irvine conference

As guests walked into the conference room for the live review, many lingered near the back to take photos and hold the human and sheep brains on display, despite the pungent rotten-egg smell of a solution used to keep the brains firm and intact. Otherwise, they would turn into a "pancake" with a texture similar to Jell-O, according to Manuella Yassa, director of outreach and education for UCI's Center for the Neurobiology of Learning and Memory.