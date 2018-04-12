Imaginology returns to OC Fair & Event Center this week

It'll be full STEAM ahead at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa this week with the return of Imaginology, an annual event promoting interest in science, technology, engineering, art and math.
The festival runs Friday through Sunday and will feature a variety of educational, family-friendly workshops and exhibits.
Youngsters will be able to try their hands at activities such as ceramics, woodworking and sewing. Others will submit their handiwork for an array of competitions in fields including 4-H, photography, videography, art, poetry and engineering.
Guests also can visit Centennial Farm for tractor rides, blacksmithing, sheep-shearing demonstrations and an oxen exhibit.
This year, Imaginology will include a celebration of Día del Niño on Sunday, featuring interactive workshops and performances recognizing the culture and artistic contributions of Orange County's Latino community.
Imaginology hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.
Parking is $8 on Saturday and Sunday but free on Friday.
For more information and a full schedule of events and activities, visit ocfair.com/steam.
