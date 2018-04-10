UCI ranks fourth among America’s best value colleges

UC Irvine ranked fourth in the America’s Best Value Colleges Survey released Tuesday by Forbes, jumping from eighth place last year.
The survey identifies 300 colleges where tuition money goes the furthest.
UCI fell behind UCLA, Berkeley and Brigham Young University, respectively, but edged out Stanford, as well as some Ivy League universities, including Harvard, Princeton and Yale.
Rankings were based on institutions' ability to deliver the greatest value when considering tuition costs, school quality, post-grad earnings, student debt and graduation success.
"We are proud to offer California's brightest young people a world-class education and the means to pursue the lives they want to lead as productive and informed citizens," UCI Chancellor Howard Gillman said.
U.S. News & World Report recently listed UCI as the ninth-best public university in America.
Daniel Langhorne is a contributor to Times Community News.
Twitter: @DanielLanghorne