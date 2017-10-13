Military jets pass through for Edwards Air Force Base event

If you heard the roar of military jets flying over the area Friday afternoon, it was simply part of a celebration of the 70th anniversary of the world’s first supersonic flight.

To mark the occasion, Edwards Air Force Base in Kern County launched two formation flights that were scheduled to pass over Southern California schools between noon and 1 p.m. as part of an effort to support science, technology, engineering and math education.

One of the formations — an F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-15 Eagle, F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II — was heard briefly in several cities, including Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley and Huntington Beach.

