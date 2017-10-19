Worker killed in forklift rollover at John Wayne Airport is identified

Orange County coroner’s officials released the name this week of a Los Angeles man who died in a workplace accident at John Wayne Airport.

The man, identified as Jose Manuel Gomez, 30, suffered fatal injuries when a forklift he was operating rolled over on him at about 4:30 a.m. Monday at the airport, said Luke Brown, a spokesman for the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health, which investigates workplace accidents.

The agency did not indicate when its investigation into Gomez’s death will be complete.