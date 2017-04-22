Kelp Fest celebrates seaweed’s revival in Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach celebrated the return of the kelp forests with plenty of activities at Main Beach on Saturday.

The Laguna Ocean Foundation organized the eighth annual Kelp Fest, which featured educational exhibits, an interactive kelp forest model, arts and crafts, face painting and tide pool tours.

Kelp Fest began in 2010 to celebrate the seaweed’s revival from overfishing and pollution thanks to the efforts of marine biologist Nancy Caruso and volunteers, according to the Kelp Fest website.

