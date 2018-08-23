Departing Newport city manager to temporarily lead countywide public policy group

Newport Beach City Manager Dave Kiff, who is leaving that post at the end of the month, has a new job lined up.
Kiff will be the interim chief executive of the Assn. of California Cities-Orange County starting Sept. 5. He will be in the position for three months, leading the organization as it represents the interests of Orange County cities on regional public policy issues. He also will attend the association’s upcoming annual Washington, D.C., advocacy trip and lead the recruitment process for a permanent CEO.
His pay and other details were unavailable Wednesday.
Kiff replaces Heather Stratman, who is resigning to “pursue other endeavors,” association board President Jennifer Fitzgerald said in an announcement Wednesday.
“I can’t imagine anyone who is better suited than Mr. Kiff to join ACC-OC as our interim CEO,” Fitzgerald said. “Our board of directors was unanimous in its support for his hiring and has every confidence in his ability to bring experienced and trusted leadership to our current initiatives and to work alongside our board of directors through this transition.”
Kiff’s last day with Newport Beach is Aug. 31. Irvine Assistant City Manager Grace Leung will take over as Newport’s top appointed official Sept. 4.