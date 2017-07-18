Man suspected of stealing safe, sax, statue and more is arrested in Laguna Beach

A 54-year-old man suspected of stealing a safe full of cash, an antique saxophone and a bronze statue in a series of burglaries was arrested Sunday in Laguna Beach, police said.

The burglaries were reported between July 1 and Sunday at Mozambique Steakhouse, Tortilla Republic, an architecture business in downtown Laguna Beach and a residence. A thief entered by using a pry bar, kicking in doors or breaking windows, said police Sgt. Jim Cota.

Surveillance footage at one of the businesses showed a vehicle and its license plate. Police stopped a vehicle with that description at South Coast Highway and Cleo Street on Sunday evening.

Officers interviewed the driver and obtained a search warrant for the car, where Cota said they found the safe, the saxophone, the statue, methamphetamine, designer purses, a picnic bag with a bottle of wine and more than $10,000.

Reed Swingley of Sun City was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and other theft-related allegations, Cota said.

Swingley was booked into Orange County Jail with bail set at $120,000.

Police are looking for possible additional victims in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Abraham Ocampo at (949) 497-0370, or Det. Jordan Mirakian at (949) 497-0368.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN