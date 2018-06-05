175-acre Laguna Beach brush fire is 75% contained, firefighters say

At one point Saturday, the fire was reported to have burned 250 acres, but that was downgraded to 120 at around 8:40 p.m. after an aerial survey of the burn area gave firefighters a more accurate count, officials said. The figure was increased to 200 in a Fire Authority tweet at 12:05 a.m. Sunday, but it changed again to 150 later Sunday morning. By late Monday, the fire had burned 175 acres.