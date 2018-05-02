Parts of Laguna Canyon are like 'junkyards,' commissioner says as city officials talk blight, parking and more

A Laguna Beach planning commissioner Tuesday compared parts of Laguna Canyon to "junkyards" during a wide-ranging joint study session of the commission and the City Council.
The study session covered topics including perceived blight in the canyon, seemingly overcomplicated staff reports and creating new policies for public input.
Commissioner Roger McErlane said he drives through the canyon regularly and feels that portions of it are ruined because of cars parking "all over the place."
He said stretches of the canyon are like "junkyards" and harm the city's image as motorists enter Laguna.
"I would like to find a way for the city to be more protective in maintaining its image," McErlane said.
Councilman Bob Whalen agreed that Laguna's parking woes extend into the canyon, like what he witnessed recently at the Canyon Club, a venue along Laguna Canyon Road that hosts Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. He said its lot was packed and had caused a traffic jam for motorists coming into town.
Others noted parking problems around the dog park off Laguna Canyon Road, with people parking across the street and having to run across the busy thoroughfare to enter the park.
Regarding public input on major projects, City Manager John Pietig noted how some efforts have required many public workshops. But after awhile, he said, "you're getting more arguments and less discussion," delaying the approval process.
Pietig suggested the council create a more committed timeframe for the public to provide input, possibly through a more strict workshop scheduling process.
"I think we spent too much time trying to get more consensus than we're going to get on some of these more difficult issues," he said.
Commissioner Anne Johnson called some city staff reports "turgid." The reports, which are available to city panels and the public, are meant to summarize projects and provide decision-makers with key points.
Johnson said some Laguna reports aren't achieving that. There has to be a way, she said, to craft City Hall reports and presentations so "the public can understand what the heck we're doing, especially with these complicated projects. ... I just want to see us communicate better with the public."
The topics discussed Tuesday could be incorporated into future meeting agendas.
