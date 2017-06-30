Friendship Shelter to test homeless outreach program in downtown Laguna

Staff members from a Laguna Beach-based nonprofit will walk the streets of downtown Laguna Beach for 10 weeks this summer to speak with homeless people about available services and lend a friendly ear.

Beginning Wednesday, two Friendship Shelter staff members wearing bright yellow T-shirts also will work with business owners to identify men and women in distress who may need help, according to a news release.

“Outreach is something we’ve had a strong interest in starting, and recent private funding allowed us to begin this pilot program,” Kristin Points, the shelter’s development and marketing director, wrote in an email. “Since this is a new program, we’re unsure of the scope of what’s needed and are eager to find out. We’re hoping our staff will be able to engage some of the homeless people downtown that might not currently access our programs.”

The Friendship Shelter staffs an overnight emergency shelter, the Alternative Sleeping Location, at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road under contract with the city.

The shelter provides 45 beds, meals, and showers to people year-round. The nonprofit also provides temporary housing for 32 men and women at its facility at 1335 S. Coast Hwy.

“We are uniquely qualified to do this work,” Friendship Shelter executive director Dawn Price said in the release. “Our staff is highly trained and has years of practical experience working with homeless people in Laguna Beach. Our goal is always to end homelessness, which will enhance the quality of life for everyone in our community.”

Friendship Shelter officials have spoken with Laguna Beach police about the program, which Points said is meant to address non-criminal activity.

Any criminal activity should be reported to police, Points said.

Laguna Police Chief Laura Farinella said the temporary program is an extra layer of service to go with the department’s two community outreach officers who work with an Orange County Health Care Agency clinician in addressing homelessness.

“We’re going to communicate with Dawn and her team as to the positive impacts and if it helps get people back on their feet again,” Farinella said.

Local businesses are encouraged to call the outreach hotline at (949) 339-6042 if they see homeless men and women in distress, crisis, or otherwise in need of help or intervention.

Laguna Beach police can be reached at (949) 497-0701.

Shelter staff members will be downtown during daytime hours Mondays through Fridays. After-hours and weekend calls will be addressed, Points said.

At the end of the 10-week pilot, Friendship Shelter officials will analyze the data they collect and determine the next steps, according to the release.

bryce.alderton@latimes.com

Twitter: @AldertonBryce