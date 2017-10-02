LOCAL
Laguna Classic Car show sets record for number of cars entered

Bryce Alderton
Contact Reporter

Automobiles of various makes, models, colors and years were on display Sunday at the 14th annual Laguna Beach Classic Car Show.

The event, organized by the Rotary Club of Laguna Beach, had a record 194 cars entered, event chairman Harry Bithell said Monday.

Entry categories included Thunderbirds, Woodies, Corvettes and Porsches.

Proceeds from admission tickets will benefit local charities. As of Monday, the total amount of money raised had not yet been calculated, Bithell said.

For more information on the show, visit lagunabeachcarshow.com.

bryce.alderton@latimes.com

Twitter: @AldertonBryce

