Laguna City Council will discuss trees, transportation on Tuesday

The Laguna Beach City Council on Tuesday will consider whether to adopt additional rules regarding removal of privately-maintained trees.

Councilman Robert Zur Schmiede requested the city return with options intended to prevent tree felling without letting the city know ahead of time, a city staff report said.

Laguna currently has rules in place for people seeking to remove heritage trees, trees on a city-approved landscape plan and privately-maintained trees rooted in the public-right-of-way.

Depending on the situation, a property owner may need approval from the City Council, Design Review Board, or Planning Commission.

For privately-maintained trees that stand in the public right-of-way, current rules kick in only when a tree has a “perceived risk of failure,” the staff report said.

Property owners who maintain trees in the public right-of-way may want to remove the plants for a variety of reasons such as maintenance or improving views.

These kinds of trees, though, may provide an aesthetic boost to a neighborhood and are worth preserving, the city said in its report.

The council could consider adopting a policy that would require property owners to obtain a city permit before removing a tree.

As for non-heritage trees that are not part of a city-approved landscape plan and do not sit in the public-right-of-way, the city would need to determine whether it could legally require a property owner to remove a tree on private property.

Also on Tuesday, the council will consider whether to continue the non-summer neighborhood trolley and bus service as is, which city staff recommends at least through June 2018 after surveying the community.

Staff polled the community by sending mailers to all Laguna residents and holding a public meeting in July.

The city asked people whether they favored relegating neighborhood bus and trolley service to peak hours during weekdays, and whether they favored canceling bus routes in north and South Laguna because of low ridership.

A majority of survey respondents said no to both questions, according to the staff report. Eighty-three people did not favor relegating neighborhood service to peak weekday hours compared to 10 people who favored the schedule change.

Of 124 respondents to the question involving north and South Laguna bus routes, 115 did not favor canceling those routes.

The proposed hours were 6:30 to 9 a.m. Mondays through Fridays, 2:15 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 2:15 to 11 p.m. Fridays, 9:30 to 11 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays, the Daily Pilot reported in March, when the council approved the changes.

There also is a hold-up with the pilot senior transportation program involving Uber.

City staff learned that Laguna could suffer a financial loss, contrary to prior budget expectations, the staff report said.

Earlier this year, the city reported that seniors would be reimbursed half the cost of a ride up to $5 within Laguna Beach and up to $8 outside of the city.

But Uber’s “functionality” does not accommodate this type of payment, according to the city’s report.

Laguna thus learned that the city would foot a passenger’s entire bill at the time of the ride and be reimbursed later.

The council approved the trial program in March, asking staff to return with guidelines.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall at 505 Forest Ave.

