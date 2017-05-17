Mellors start fund to offer free tickets to Laguna Playhouse performances

About 5,000 young adults will receive free tickets to select shows at the Laguna Playhouse thanks to James and Suzanne Mellor.

The Mellors, longtime Playhouse supporters who have served on the organization’s board, raised more than $90,000 to launch a fund that will provide free admission to people 21 years and younger in the coming months.

The goal is to inspire more youth to attend theater performances, according to a news release.

“While we have given to the Playhouse for many years, both Suzanne and I feel like we are the beneficiaries,” James Mellor said in the release.

James and Suzanne, a Laguna Beach arts commissioner, have served in leadership roles throughout the arts community and helped direct the Playhouse’s philanthropic efforts, the release said.

“The opportunity to build empathy and understanding in the next generation with shows like ‘12 Angry Men,’ ‘Clybourne Park,’ and ‘The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey’ is priceless,” Playhouse Executive Director Ellen Richard said in the release. “This gift has the power to change lives.”

The public can reserve up to two tickets per person online, beginning with “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey.” There are no residency restrictions.

Tickets must be picked up in person at the box office. Identification is required.

The Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road.

