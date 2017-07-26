Laguna unveils new Mountain Road beach stairs

Laguna Beach officials Tuesday welcomed new stairs and an overlook area, among other improvements, at the Mountain Road beach access area.

The city held a ribbon cutting to mark completion of the project, which included new landscaping, lighting and bicycle racks, according to a news release.

Mountain Road is one of five locations to be renovated in the last 10 years, city Public Works director Shohreh Dupuis told the Daily Pilot last month. The other areas are Circle Way, Diamond, Brooks and Oak streets.

The city scheduled stair renovations at Thalia and Agate streets this fall, the Pilot reported.

Seven additional beach access projects are planned in the next 10 years. The list includes Cleo, Moss, and Cress streets, Victoria Drive, Fisherman’s Cove, Divers Cove and Sleepy Hollow.

The Laguna Beach Arts Commission on Aug. 28 is scheduled to consider a redesign from sculptor Michael Stutz for a new bench at the site, Cultural Arts manager Sian Poeschl wrote in an email.

The area offers views of the ocean and sits close to the Garden of Peace and Love, a memorial to people felled by HIV and AIDS.

