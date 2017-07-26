A crowded Laguna considers parking structures — but would they benefit tourists or residents?

Eyebrows rise and interest typically piques when one mentions the words “parking structure” in Laguna Beach.

As Laguna searches for ways to handle the throngs of motorists that inundate the city, the City Council on Tuesday left open the possibility of one or more parking structures placed in town to capture the cars.

In a unanimous vote, the council directed the city to further investigate four potential sites, and to speak with the California Coastal Commission of ways to help residents find parking in neighborhoods where cars frequently line one or both sides of streets.

One topic could be setting time limits in certain high-traffic areas so residents can find parking closer to their houses or apartments while not hampering the public’s ability to access beaches or parks, the latter being one of the commission’s goals for cities throughout the state.

Some residents arrived at the meeting aghast the city would consider such projects.

Remember 2013?

In November of that year, the council, on the suggestion of then-Mayor Elizabeth Pearson, thwarted a proposed multi-story structure at the Village Entrance site near the intersection of Forest Avenue and Broadway Street after a wave of community opposition.

The content of Tuesday’s discussion was not all that dissimilar from talks four years ago.

Some residents claimed a parking structure would invite more visitors to the city.

“When I saw [the staff report] on Sunday I was absolutely horrified at the thought of building facilities to bring more cars and more people into this town," Verna Rollinger, a resident and former Laguna city clerk, said. “It’s contrary to everything the residents are feeling. The pressure from [millions of visitors] we have is already horrendous."

Resident John Thomas said the cost burden should be placed on tourists.

“It makes no sense for residents to buy a parking structure for visitors,” Thomas said. “It seems these spaces are primarily for visitors and businesses. If commercial owners want a structure, it seems they should pay for it."

The city received inquiries from property owners about public-private partnerships and possible parking options as they develop their land, City Manager John Pietig told the council.

The city looked at eight sites, including some it owned and others that are privately held. Hotel Laguna indicated its interest after the staff report was published, Public Works director Shohreh Dupuis told the council.

Those sites were: the Act V lot — for underground or above-ground parking — at 1900 Laguna Canyon Road; the Glenneyre parking structure at 501 Glenneyre St.; the Laguna Art-A-Fair site at 777 Laguna Canyon Road; the Heisler landing development at 331 to 397 North Coast Highway; Cleo Street at the Holiday Inn site at 696 S. Coast Hwy.; Las Brisas in the 200 block of North Coast Highway; Cliff Drive; and lots at 361 to 363 Third Street, which includes property owned by Laguna Presbyterian Church.

City staff recommended four sites for further study based on a handful of factors including proximity to downtown, potential parking spaces, cost and joint-development opportunities.

Information about development projects was not included in the city’s staff report.

The four sites are: 777 Laguna Canyon Road, which would yield 330 additional spaces, the most of any of the proposed structures; 361 to 363 Third Street, which would yield 53 spaces; 696 S. Coast Hwy., the Cleo structure, which would yield 161 spaces; and 331 to 397 North Coast Highway, which would yield 95 spaces.

Estimated cost of a structure at 777 Laguna Canyon Road is $20 million to $25 million, and $5 million for the Third Street option, according to the report.

Resident Tom Halliday suggested the city consider a portion of the parking lot at the Pavilions site in north Laguna as a potential area for a structure.

Councilman Bob Whalen recommended city staff meet with Coastal Commission staff to discuss options to Coastal Commission staff.

“The statement, ‘Build it and they will come,’ is an easy statement to roll off the tongue, but they are already here and we are not managing them," Whalen said.

“Go to [commissioners] directly and say, ‘We want to build some parking around town in strategic locations’ and to put restrictions on neighborhood parking.”

“Parking structure or no parking structure, we are going to be slammed," Mayor Toni Iseman said, suggesting that development projects in inland cities are drawing more people who in turn want to visit Laguna Beach. “I can understand putting your hand up and saying no, but I do think that we are not doing our residents a service if we look at these things as necessarily for the visitors. I think we have to look at these things as for the residents.”

