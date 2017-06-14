Woman sentenced to jail and probation, man faces theft charges in connection to vehicle burglary in Laguna

An Inland Empire woman was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years probation after pleading guilty this week to two misdemeanor charges in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries in Laguna Beach.

Laguna Beach detectives launched an investigation June 3 after receiving multiple vehicle burglary reports in the northern part of the city.

During the investigation, police identified Rachel Alvarez, 28, of Redlands and Johnny Cervantez, 22, of San Bernardino as two possible suspects, said Sgt. Jim Cota.

Detectives interviewed Alvarez in Redlands, where she confessed to her involvement in the burglaries and handed over stolen property, which included a laptop that belonged to a schoolteacher, Cota said.

Detectives searched Cervantez’s residence in San Bernardino, where police said they found additional stolen property.

Alvarez pleaded guilty in Orange County Superior Court on Monday to grand theft and receiving stolen property, both misdemeanors. She also was ordered to pay restitution, according to court records.

Cervantez is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property and grand theft, all misdemeanors.

Cervantez was released on his own recognizance and has not yet entered a plea. He is scheduled to be arraigned July 24, according to court records.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and pursue additional suspects in connection to the case, Cota said.

“In almost all of these cases, the victims left their vehicles unlocked. Crooks enjoy the path of least resistance, and it is much easier to target victims who do not protect their property,” Capt. Jeff Calvert said in a statement. “The best way to prevent crimes of opportunity is to secure your belongings and hide valuables from the public view.”

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Sgt. Jim Cota at (949) 464-6671 or jcota@lagunabeachcity.net

