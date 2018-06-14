Water-conservation demo project approved for Laguna Beach’s Treasure Island Park

The Laguna Beach City Council this week approved plans for a new water-wise demonstration project in a park near the Montage resort.
The demonstration is planned for the southern portion of Treasure Island Park, a grassy strip off South Coast Highway near Wesley Drive that’s owned and maintained by Montage. The demo will feature a fog and dew catch device to capture and store water to irrigate surrounding plants, according to city officials.
The objective is to show off water-efficient landscaping.
“This park will serve as a model for both community and regional water-conservation practices,” Shohreh Dupuis, assistant city manager and director of public works, said in a statement.
The demonstration also will include a new art piece and more benches.
The Montage will maintain the area.
Laguna Beach is receiving the project for free, thanks to the Municipal Water District of Orange County and the Wyland Foundation, an environmental nonprofit founded by marine life artist Wyland.
City staff members, the Municipal Water District, the Wyland Foundation, the Laguna Beach County Water District and students and faculty from Saddleback College in Mission Viejo all contributed to the project.
“There is so much more potential here to create a space that really enhances the overall area,” said Saddleback student Angela Abbot.
The council gave general approval for the project, but the specific look and elements need approval from the city’s Design Review Board. An opening date has not been determined.